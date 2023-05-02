Billie Eilish wears dress by Irish designer to the Met Gala

Billie Eilish stunned in a dress by Irish designer Simone Rocha at the 2023 Met Gala.

The star-studded event, which honoured the late Karl Lagerfeld, took place on Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Billie wore a custom black, lace gown by Dublin native Simone, which was made with completely repurposed fabrics.

She paired the look with hand beaded tulle gloves and stockings.

Speaking on the carpet, Billie revealed she was honoured to wear a dress by Simone, who she described as one of her favourite designers.

The songstress previously wore a design by Simone in 2021 when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

On designing a custom gown for Billie, Simone said: “I was inspired by Billie herself, her talent, her world, and her powerful femininity.”

“I wanted to celebrate her femininity through fragility and strength. Working with fragile tulle and edging it in lace, interpreting embellishment as armour, and creating a look which reflected an emotion, a very layered piece revealing what lies beneath…”