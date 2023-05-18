Billie Eilish splits from Jesse Rutherford after less than a year of dating

Billie Eilish has split from Jesse Rutherford after less than a year of dating.

The bury a friend songstress’ rep told Page Six: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

The rep also said any allegations of cheating were completely “false”.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up. pic.twitter.com/xTUOgEiKC0 — Pop Hive (@thepophive) May 17, 2023

The former couple were first romantically linked last October, and went Instagram official the following month.

Billie and Jesse made their red carpet debut together later that month at the LACMA Art + Film Gala donning Gucci blankets.

The singer, 21, and her beau, 31, have not been seen together since Coachella back in April.

Billie then attended the Met Gala without him in May.