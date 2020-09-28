The documentary is set for release next year

Billie Eilish shares brand new trailer for upcoming film about her life

Billie Eilish has shared a brand new trailer for an upcoming documentary film about her life.

The 18-year-old took shared the clip on Instagram today, revealing the title for the feature film was Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – described simply as a documentary film about the singer.

Directed by RJ Cutler, the documentary will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021 – with no further details about the project announced as of yet.

Billie rose to fame back in 2016, after her song Ocean Eyes – recorded the previous year – went viral.

She has since gone on to become a global singing sensation, sweeping up multiple prestigious awards including five Grammys at the 2020 award show.

The young star also performed the theme song for the latest James Bond film No Time To Die.

