Billie Eilish responds after Kanye West demands apology for Travis Scott ‘diss’

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West, after he demanded a public apology from her.

Earlier this week, a video emerged of the pop singer stopping her concert in Atlanta to locate an inhaler for a distressed fan in the audience.

In the clip, the 20-year-old said: “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd… We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going.”

During her latest concert, Billie Eilish noticed that a fan was having trouble breathing. So she stopped the entire concert of 20,000+ people — all for one fan — then told her crew to bring an inhaler so the fan could breath again. This is humanity. pic.twitter.com/o09mhZG8Co — Goodable (@Goodable) February 9, 2022

Although Billie didn’t mention Travis’ name, many believed she was “dissing” the rapper over the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld Festival last year.

10 people between the ages of nine and 27 were killed following a crowd crush at his concert in Houston, Texas on November 5, which also left hundreds injured.

The Goosebumps singer is now facing multiple lawsuits from family members of the deceased, and fans that were injured.

After spotting the video of Billie on social media, Kanye took to Instagram to demand an apology from the 20-year-old.

The 44-year-old wrote: “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives.”

“No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

Kanye then claimed Travis will join him at Coachella in April, despite the fact he was pulled from the lineup in December after fans threatened to boycott the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

He added: “And yes. Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, was recently named as one of the main headliners at this year’s Coachella, alongside Billie and Harry Styles.

Billie has since responded to Kanye’s post by insisting she wasn’t taking a pop at Travis.

The 20-year-old replied: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

