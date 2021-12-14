Billie Eilish opens up about her battle with Covid-19: ‘If I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died’

Billie Eilish has opened up about her “terrible” battle with Covid-19.

The singer tested positive for the virus in August, and revealed she is still experiencing symptoms four months later.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the 19-year-old said: “I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible.”

“I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost,” she revealed.

“I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f***ing horrible.”

