Billie Eilish granted five-year restraining order against ‘stalker’

Billie Eilish has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who has been lingering outside her home for months.

The 19-year-old filed the order in an L.A. County Court last month, claiming she fears for her safety.

In a personal declaration, the singer claimed the 23-year-old man has been harassing her since last August, camping opposite her home.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Billie secured a five-year civil harassment order last Thursday.

The songstress said the man’s actions have caused her “emotional injury including fear for my safety, fear for the safety of my family, and loss of my sense of peace and tranquillity and security in my home and personal space resulting from the repeated instances of harassment”.

She added: “I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighbourhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me … Every time I see him, I just want to scream.”

The documents also reveal Billie requested additional protective orders for her parents, with her father Patrick writing: “My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what [The Man] is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter.”