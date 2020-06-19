Billie Eilish granted 3-year restraining order against obsessed fan

The fan showed up at the singer's family home several times

Billie Eilish has been granted a three-year restraining order against an obsessed fan.

During a court hearing this week, Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman agreed to the extension of the May 11th order – which prevented Prenell Rousseau from coming within 100 yards of the singer.

According to the Associated Press, the 24-year-old man is also banned from trying to contact the 18-year-old or her parents.

The Bad Guy hitmaker sought a restraining order after Prenell demonstrated “erratic behaviour” as he showed up at her family home seven times on May 4th and 5th – until he was arrested for trespassing.

According to court documents, the trespasser rang the doorbell and asked Billie’s father if she lived there through the surveillance camera.

It’s understood Billie’s father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.

The family were also left frightened as he did not wear a face mask, and he touched the doorbell and door handle without gloves.

