Billie Eilish addresses her sexuality after claiming she was ‘outed’ at red carpet event

Billie Eilish has addressed her sexuality on social media, after claiming she was “outed” at a red carpet event over the weekend.

On Saturday, the songstress attended Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles, where she was honoured with an award.

The 21-year-old has since taken to Instagram to thank them for the honour, before calling them out for “outing” her before the event during an interview.

Alongside a series of snaps from the event, she wrote: “Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters…”

“i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares,” Billie added, before asking fans to stream her hit single ‘What Was I Made For?’

During a red carpet interview with Variety at the event, the singer discussed comments she made in the magazine’s Power of Women issue last month, in which she said she was “attracted” to women.

When asked if she intended to come out in the interview, Billie replied: “No I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’… I didn’t realize people didn’t know.”

“I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

Billie continued: “I saw the article and I was like, oh… I guess… I came out today! OK cool. But it’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know… but it’s cool that they know.”

“Ooh, I’m nervous talking about it!” she confessed, before adding, “But… I am for the girls.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)



In Variety’s The Power of Women issue, the 21-year-old revealed her attraction to women after admitting: “I never really felt like I could relate to girls very well.:

“I love [women] so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)