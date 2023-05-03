Bill Nighy denies Anna Wintour romance rumours after Met Gala appearance

Bill Nighy has denied his rumoured romance with Anna Wintour after their Met Gala appearance.

The US Vogue’s editor-in-chief, who has co-chaired the gala since 1995, attended the star-studded fundraiser on Monday night with the Love Actually star.

The pair posed for photos together on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s staircase in New York.

Although it appeared that their joint appearance at the Met Gala “hard-launched” their romance, a rep for Bill has denied speculation.

They told Page Six: “Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship.”

Reps for Anna declined to comment about her relationship with Bill.

However, a source close to the Vogue editor-in-chief told the publication: “We think last night speaks for itself.”

Anna and Bill were first romantically linked in 2021, when they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date together.

In December 2022, the couple fuelled dating rumours when Anna was spotted attending a private screening of Bill’s film ‘Living’ at The Crosby Hotel in New York.

Anna, 73, was previously married to David Shaffer from 1984 until 1999, and Shelby Bryan from 2004 until 2020.

Meanwhile Bill, also 73, split from his longtime partner Diana Quick in 2008.