Bill Murray speaks out on ‘inappropriate behaviour’ complaint that resulted in the shutdown of his latest film

Bill Murray has spoken out for the first time about the suspension of production on his new film Being Mortal following a complaint that was made against him.

The actor said the filming had been shut down due to a “difference of opinion” on set, but he did not provide more details on what happened.

The 71-year-old told CNBC during an interview at the annual shareholders meeting for Berkshire Hathaway: “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way.”

“The movie studio wanted to do the right thing so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it and so they stopped the production,” he explained.

Bill revealed he has been talking it through with the unnamed woman who made the complaint and “trying to make peace”.

He said: “We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other I think and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

Bill also said of the incident: “It’s been quite an education for me. The world is different than it was when I was a little kid.”

“What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change so it’s important for me to figure it out.”

“I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.”

Being Mortal was set to star Bill, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Aziz Ansari – who also wrote, directed and produced the movie.

Production started in Los Angeles in March and the film was due to be released in cinemas next year.

The movie is based on surgeon and author Dr Atul Gawande’s 2014 non-fiction book on end-of-life care, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End.