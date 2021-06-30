The former comedian was previously convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman

Bill Cosby to be released from prison after court overturns conviction

Bill Cosby is set to be released from prison, after Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

Back in 2018, the 83-year-old was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

The former comedian has served over two years of a three-to-10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Supreme Court overturned his conviction after they found that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged for the crime.

Bill was sentenced to “3 to 10 years of prison” back in 2018, and at the time Judge Steven O’Neill called him a “sexually violent predator”.

Recalling the incident, Andrea claimed that Bill gave her three blue pills, which caused her to pass out.

Andrea woke to find Bill penetrating her with his fingers, touching her breasts, and placing her hand on his genitals.

The former TV star denied wrongdoing, and claimed that his relationship with Andrea was consensual, and that the pills he offered her were cold medication Benadryl.