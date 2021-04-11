Big Brother star Pete Bennett breaks down in emotional tribute to ex Nikki Grahame

Pete Bennett has broken down in an emotional tribute to his ex Nikki Grahame.

The reality stars had a brief romance while on Big Brother back in 2006, and “remained close through the years”.

Following news of Nikki’s tragic death, Pete took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the late star, who he described as a “true character”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Bennett (@petebennettuk)

He captioned the post: “I’m gutted, we have lost a true character, my bb7 posse feel like we’ve lost a family member, our series just wouldn’t of been the same without her!”

“Even through our ups and downs we have still remained close through the years, and it was so nice to visit again recently with my girlfriend, sing Kate bush songs and have fun like the good old days!”

“I’m just sad that it was the last song we ever sang 😔 Thank you for the memories my friend , you will sorely be missed. I hope you’re not hurting anymore and finally at peace I’ll See you in heaven Nikki ❤️Lots of love Pete Xxx”

In the clip, the 39-year-old thanked the public for their “heartwarming” donations to a fundraiser set up for Nikki, which had raised over £61,000.

“I thought to myself ‘yeah we could save her’, but we couldn’t. But it’s okay she’s in a good place and she’s not suffering anymore. So I’d just like to raise a f*****g glass, or bottle of wine more like, for Nikki Grahame.”

“All the love from us at Big Brother Seven, we really love you Nikki and you were a true winner man, you were really great, you f*****g rocked it babes. Just want to say we’ll miss you babe. See you later Nikki,” he added. Nikki passed away on Friday at the age of 38, following a long battle with an eating disorder. In a statement, her agent Freddie White said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.” For help and support with eating disorders, contact Bodywhys on 01-2107906, or visit bodywhys.ie.