Big Brother set to make a comeback – five years after it was axed by Channel 5

Big Brother is set to make a comeback next year, but this time it will air on ITV.

The popular reality show, which was originally hosted by Davina McCall, aired on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

According to The Sun, producers are hoping to bring the show back in 2023, and plan to air the new series on ITV2 towards the end of the year, after Love Island wraps filming.

A TV source said: “ITV is the home of big appointment telly. They know better than anyone how to put on big live events.”

“They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans.”

“They are really keen on getting the deal done on Big Brother, and hope to have something firm to announce soon.”

“The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key,” the source continued.

“It needs the full treatment and they’re confident they are the ones who can return it to its legendary former glory. It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation.”

The newspaper also reported that Rylan Clark, who hosted the Big Brother’s spin-off show Bit On The Side, is being lined up to host the revived version.

The news comes four years after Channel 5 officially axed Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother back in 2018.

In a statement released by the station, TV bosses thanked all of their team for keeping the show going.

“The forthcoming series of Big Brother will be the last – of either celebrity or civilian versions – on Channel 5. We’d like to thank Endemol and all of the production team who have worked tirelessly to make the show a success.”

“We’d also like to thank our brilliant presenters – Emma on Big Brother and Rylan from Bit on the Side – for their consummate professionalism, Marcus, the voice of Big Brother and all of the housemates who have created so many memorable moments.

“Most importantly, we’d like to thank fans of the show for their support over the last seven years,” they added.