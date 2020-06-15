Home Top Story Big Brother is BACK! And fans are loving it

Big Brother is BACK! And fans are loving it

Rylan Clarke-Neal and Davina McCaul have returned to our screens

By
Goss.ie
-
SHARE

Big Brother returned to our screens last night, with a new series called Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, and fans can’t get enough.

Presenting the series from their own homes, Davina McCaul and Rylan Clark-Neal revisited series one in the very first episode.

Airing on E4, the first episode saw the presenters look back over the Nasty Nick scandal, and showed viewers what the original tasks were like.

Hundreds of viewers took to Twitter to share their delight that the show was back, with many asking for the series to return:

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR