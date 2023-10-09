Big Brother fans react to the show’s long awaited return

Big Brother finally returned to our screens on Sunday night, after a five year hiatus.

The reboot series will star a cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life, as they take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks in a bid to win £100,000.

On Sunday night, new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best welcomed 16 contestants to the house, and it looks like drama has already kicked off between them…

During their “housewarming party”, the housemates were tasked with playing a juicy party game, which had some big consequences.

In the game, Jenkin picked Olivia as the housemate he thinks will be hardest to live with, telling her: “I don’t think we’ve gelled.”

As a result, Big Brother revealed that Olivia would be facing the first public eviction on Friday, which caused major upset.

Olivia later burst into tears, claiming his decision was “a bit unfair.”

In the diary room, Big Brother then told Olivia that she can “change her fate and win immunity” if she proves she’s the most entertaining in the house.

Elsewhere during the housewarming party, Kerry chose Jenkin as the housemate with “the most questionable dress sense”, which resulted in his suitcase being blown up.

The 25-year-old also lost a game of Hide and Seek, meaning he “will not receive hot water for the next 24 hours”.

While we’re only one episode in, fans are already obsessed with the new housemates, and have predicted plenty of drama will unfold over the next six weeks.

Someone’s crying and another has had their suit case blown Big Brother is back babyyyyyyy #BBUK pic.twitter.com/XVN9GV45dq — ‎Christopher 🦝 (@chrismegrath) October 8, 2023

JENKIN’S SUITCASE EXPLODING WAS MY FAVORITE PART OF THE EPISODE TODAY 😭😭😭 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/q619ZBGlc9 — who the hell is ember.? (@prod_by_ember_) October 9, 2023

This is the greatest big brother intro video I’ve ever seen #BBUK pic.twitter.com/nvxwS9zhvg — Kyle (@kylejsir) October 9, 2023

Trish: I’m very left wing and I hate the Tories. Henry: I voted Conservative because I want to have a martini with Boris Johnson. Oh girls we’re going to get fireworks #bbuk pic.twitter.com/Vy2RuUWLcs — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 8, 2023

I can’t stop thinking about this. It’s so iconic #BBUK pic.twitter.com/Q5z5DzvoOw — sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) October 8, 2023

Olivia has this level of meltdown in her, I can feel it #BBUK pic.twitter.com/MUYhlLWvWv — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) October 8, 2023

Sorry but I think it’s absolutely hilarious that Jenkin has been in the #bbuk house for three minutes and has already lost his suitcase, has to have cold showers and make breakfast in bed and just accidentally nominated someone for eviction. pic.twitter.com/uYIJ87ZA5Y — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 8, 2023