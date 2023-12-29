Bianca Gascoigne announces her engagement

Bianca Gascoigne has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Arron Wright.

The TV personality shared the exciting news via Instagram, after her beau proposed on a trip to Thailand with their daughter Blake.

The former glamour model posted a photo of her showing off her engagement ring, as she posed next to Arron and Blake in a pool.

She captioned the post: “Forever has got a nice ring to it 💍.”

The happy couple started dating in August 2021, and welcomed their daughter Blake the following February.

It’s understood Bianca had been friends with Arron, a precious metals broker from Essex, for 14 years before they struck up a romance.

During a previous interview with Closer magazine, Bianca revealed her hopes to marry Arron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B✩ (@biancagascoigne1)

“We’ll get married. He’s husband material, and I can see us getting engaged soon,” she said.

“Arron is quite traditional and has a large family, so it will probably take place here in the UK, or we’ll have two ceremonies.

Bianca, who is the daughter of former footballer Paul Gascoigne, shot to fame when she appeared on the second series of Love Island back in 2006.

The show was known as Celebrity Love Island at the time, and she went on to win the series with Calum Best.