Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy surprises fans with ANOTHER performance

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter wowed yet another audience during her mom’s Renaissance tour.

The 11-year-old stepped out on stage for a surprise cameo at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Monday night.

This time, Blue Ivy wowed in a statement red outfit as she performed the difficult choreography alongside the rest of Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

It comes just days after Beyoncé surprised her Paris audience by bringing Blue Ivy out on stage.

Last Friday night, the 11-year-old looked grown up, donning a sparkly silver top, metallic pants and a pair of sunglasses.

On both occasions, Jay-Z was ever the doting father and husband as he watched on from the audience.

The young star is undoubtedly following in the footsteps of her famous parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z, having been awarded her first ever Grammy Award at the age of nine.

Blue Ivy’s name featured in her mother’s track Brown Skin Girl – which won Best Music Video back in 2021.