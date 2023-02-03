Beyoncé presale crashes as MILLIONS of fans scramble to buy tickets for European tour

Beyoncé fans were left disappointed this morning, as the presale for the European leg of her Renaissance tour sold out within minutes.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 10am on Friday through Live Nation and Ticketmaster, but many fans didn’t stand a chance at getting tickets.

According to SAPO, over 3 million people were in the Ticketmaster Europe presale queue – including over 800,000 for the London dates, 600,000+ for Edinburgh, and 260,000+ for Paris.

260,000+ in Paris@BBCNews estimates <7000 tickets are made available per date in the pre-sale pic.twitter.com/XP50S2ToWv — #1 RENAISSANCE STAN (@BIacklsKing) February 3, 2023

Beyoncé announced details of her Renaissance tour on Instagram earlier this week, alongside an image of her wearing a cowboy-inspired outfit on a silver statue of a horse.

But unfortunately for Irish fans, it doesn’t look like the singer is bringing her tour to Ireland.

The 41-year-old hasn’t been on tour since her sell-out Formation World Tour in 2016.

Last month, the songstress performed her first headline concert since 2018 at a private hotel launch in Dubai.

She was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy on stage, and was paid a reported $35million for the one-hour show.