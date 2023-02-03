Ad
Beyoncé presale crashes as MILLIONS of fans scramble to buy tickets for European tour

Kendra Becker | Editor
Beyoncé fans were left disappointed this morning, as the presale for the European leg of her Renaissance tour sold out within minutes.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 10am on Friday through Live Nation and Ticketmaster, but many fans didn’t stand a chance at getting tickets.

According to SAPO, over 3 million people were in the Ticketmaster Europe presale queue – including over 800,000 for the London dates, 600,000+ for Edinburgh, and 260,000+ for Paris.

Beyoncé announced details of her Renaissance tour on Instagram earlier this week, alongside an image of her wearing a cowboy-inspired outfit on a silver statue of a horse.

But unfortunately for Irish fans, it doesn’t look like the singer is bringing her tour to Ireland.

 

The 41-year-old hasn’t been on tour since her sell-out Formation World Tour in 2016.

Last month, the songstress performed her first headline concert since 2018 at a private hotel launch in Dubai.

She was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy on stage, and was paid a reported $35million for the one-hour show.

