Beyoncé performs first concert in four years at star-studded event in Dubai

Beyoncé performed her first concert in four years at a star-studded event in Dubai last night.

The singer stepped out on stage during Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend in a gold sequin gown, and performed some of her biggest tracks to a crowd filled with famous faces.

In videos shared on social media, the 41-year-old is heard singing hits like ‘Crazy In Love’, ‘Countdown’, ‘Beautiful Liar’ and ‘Drunk in Love’.

Beyoncé also brought her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who she shares with her husband Jay-Z, out on stage to perform ‘Brown Skin Girl’.

Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Rebel Wilson, Ronan Keating and Millie Macintosh were just some of the stars who attended the opening of the luxury hotel.

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin were also in attendance, and the presenter took to Instagram this morning to share photos and videos from Saturday night’s celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes)

She wrote: “Wow is pretty much all I have to say.. Last night is a memory that will stay with me for LIFE. You all know how I feel about @beyonce 👑 I didn’t think it was possible to turn my love up notch but she certainly has done!!!”

“Her bringing Blue Ivy out to sing Brown Skin Girl to her was a moment I’ll never forget…hand in hand with my brown skin girl @jordanjcmitchell ✨ Such a celebration 🤎 SO grateful @atlantistheroyal 💫”

Beyoncé’s last concert was in 2018, when she and Jay-Z took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.