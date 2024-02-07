Beyoncé announces MAJOR career move

Beyoncé has announced a major career move.

The singer has announced the launch of her new hair care line.

The brand is set to debut on February 20 and will be called CÉCRED.

The Alien Superstar singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday night to share the exciting news with her fans.

She wrote in an Instagram post, while sharing a sneak-peak at her new collection: “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM”

The video also shared some throwback clips from her mom Tina Knowles’ Headliners salon, which she opened in Houston, Texas back in 1990.

