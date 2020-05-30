Beyoncé and Rihanna among celebrities demanding justice for George Floyd

George Floyd died in police custody earlier this week - sparking mass protests across the US

Beyoncé and Rihanna are among celebrities demanding justice for George Floyd – who died in Minneapolis on Monday.

The 46-year-old black man died in hospital, after he was filmed pleading for help as a white police officer knelt on his neck in the street.

A video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media this week, sparking mass protests across the US.

Many celebrities have reacted to George’s tragic death on social media, including singing sensations Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Sharing an emotional video on Instagram, Beyoncé told fans: “We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain.”

“I’m not only speaking to people of colour. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of colour as less than human. We can no longer look away.”

“George is all of our family in humanity. He’s family because he’s a fellow American,” she continued. “There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone has been charged but justice is far from being achieved.”

The songstress then encouraged her fans to sign a number of petitions, seeking justice for George.

Rihanna also shared a furious statement on her own Instagram feed, in which she lamented the police officer who has been charged with George’s murder.

She wrote: “For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least!”

“Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 29, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT

“The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it!”

“Is this that f***ing normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???!”

George Floyd died in hospital on Monday, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

Following mass protests across the US, Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, and three other officers involved in the incident have been fired.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.