Beverley Callard’s husband gets hilarious new nickname – as Ant and Dec start viral trend

Beverley Callard’s husband is the talk of Twitter tonight, after Ant and Dec started a hilarious viral trend.

On the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here, the Coronation Street star opened up about her ten-year marriage to Jon McEwan.

“He is a mega shag, that’s what I call him,” Beverley revealed to her campmates.

Following the actress’ revelation, Ant and Dec urging viewers to get the hashtag #MegaShag trending on Twitter.

The comedy duo continued to poke fun at Beverley’s comment throughout the show, after revealing she was ruled out of the next Bushtucker Trial due to medical grounds.

“I’m sorry Megashag, but you can’t vote,” Ant joked, with Dec adding: “Sorry Jon.”

Within minutes, #MegaShag climbed to the top 10 trending tweets, with viewers sharing hilarious reactions to the viral trend.

the whole of the uk and ireland getting #megashag trending pic.twitter.com/GCEbRZlEOI — isabella hanlon (@bellshanlon) November 25, 2020

Makes me so happy seeing #megashag trending number one 😂😂👌🏻 — Robyn'Mae ⛄️ (@Robynnnnnnnn) November 25, 2020

I’ve seen some weird things in 2020, but #megashag trending under US Politics is possibly the weirdest #imacelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8WKhBZetvt — I’m A Celebrity Tweets 🪳⭐️🌴🏰🕷🦗 (@ImACelebrityTw1) November 25, 2020

Twitter is absolutely golden #MEGASHAG — Char 🦄 (@charlotteee30) November 25, 2020

Ant and Dec: "Bev is ruled out on medical grounds for the next trial, sorry Megashag John you can't vote!!"

John from afar: #ImACeleb#imacelebrity #megashag pic.twitter.com/mhaOX37T07 — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) November 25, 2020

Beverley married her fourth husband Jon in 2010.

The Coronation Street star has two children from previous marriages.

The 63-year-old is best known for her role as Liz McDonald in the popular soap.