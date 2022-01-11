Betty White’s cause of death confirmed

According to her death certificate obtained by TMZ, the legendary actress died of a cerebrovascular accident, or a stroke.

Betty suffered the stroke six days before she died.

A source told PEOPLE: “It was a mild stroke. She died peacefully in her sleep.”

Betty’s longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas also told the publication: “Betty passed in her sleep peacefully without pain. To me this is the most important thing and brings me comfort as her dear friend. Anything else is private to Betty.”

It comes after Jeff debunked rumours the actress died due to effects related to a COVID-19 booster shot administered on December 28.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, he said: “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home.”

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes.”

“Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

Confirming Betty’s death, Jeff told NBC News: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much.”

“I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

After the news of her death broke, a host of Hollywood stars paid tribute to the Emmy award-winning actress on social media.