Betty White’s agent denies false rumour about her cause of death

Betty White’s agent has been forced to deny a false rumour about her cause of death.

The Golden Girls star died at her home in Los Angeles on December 31st, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.

Shortly after her death, social media users falsely claimed the actress passed away three days after she received her Covid-19 booster shot.

However, Betty’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas has denied the online rumour.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, he said: “Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home.”

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes.”

“Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.”

Jeff Witjas confirmed Betty’s death in a statement last Friday.

He told NBC News: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much.”

“I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

After the news of her death broke, a host of Hollywood stars paid tribute to the Emmy award-winning actress on social media.