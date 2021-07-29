Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk ‘stable’ in hospital after collapsing on set

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk ‘stable’ in hospital after collapsing on...

Bob Odenkirk is in a stable condition in hospital, after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.

The 58-year-old, who plays greedy and corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman on the show, was taken to hospital by ambulance on Tuesday after falling ill while filming the Breaking Bad spin-off series.

In a statement on Wednesday, the actor’s management team said: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident.”

“He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery,” they added.

It comes after Bryan Cranston, who plays Walter White in Breaking Bad, asked fans for their prayers for Bob.

Sharing a photo with his co-star to Instagram, the actor wrote: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul.”

“He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet.”

“Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you,” Bryan added.

Bob’s son also tweeted: “He’s going to be okay.”

