Bethenny Frankel addresses speculation she’s returning to Real Housewives for new OG series

Bethenny Frankel has addressed speculation she’s returning to The Real Housewives of New York City franchise for a brand new spinoff series.

Andy Cohen recently revealed Bravo is rebooting RHONY, and creating a new series starring OG cast members only.

Speaking on her Just B podcast, the 51-year-old said: “Many of you have been asking me for a response to [the] Housewives announcement…”

“So a couple weeks ago, I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere saying, ‘Is there a chance? Is there a chance? Just asking, is there a chance?’ Meaning, would I come back.”

Bethenny went on to explain she “didn’t understand” what the new series would be.

“I know from a bunch of producers and people in the industry that they’re casting the show of new people and that they clearly don’t know who the show of old people will be because I was asked to be on it,” she continued.

“So it’s not been crafted. So it felt like, sort of, a half-baked announcement. I didn’t really understand it.”

“Years ago I said to [franchise producer] Andy [Cohen], ‘There should be an all-stars show.’ And he said, ‘One day we’ll get to the point where we have to do that. We’re not there now.'”

Addressing whether she would ever return to the franchise, Bethenny confessed: “When asked, I say, ‘There’s a number, but I don’t think you can afford it.'”

“From a business standpoint, [it’s] probably smarter for them to just keep mixing together the ingredients that they already have on the shelf: the people that’ll do it for so cheap because they’ll do it for next to nothing for the relevance and the jolt,” she continued.

“From a business standpoint, you have something that’s not at the peak in ratings, put them all together in the soup. You have an audience, they’re going to watch it.”

“They don’t necessarily need my advice but unless you’re creating some new thing that you’re reviving an entire brand and doing something entirely new, I don’t even see how that applies to me because I didn’t necessarily even understand what it is.”

The businesswoman shot to fame as one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of New York City, which premiered in 2008.

Bethenny famously left the show after three seasons, but then returned for season 7 until she eventually quit for good after season 11.