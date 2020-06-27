Bernard Brogan tipped to appear on next series of Dancing With The Stars

Bernard Brogan tipped to appear on next series of Dancing With The...

Bernard Brogan has been tipped to appear on the next series of Dancing With The Stars.

The former Dublin GAA star, who won seven All-Ireland medals, has been linked to the RTÉ series after odds on him taking part in DWTS were slashed from 5/1 to 3/1.

The 36-year old has turned down offers to go on the show in the past, but after announcing his retirement last year, fans think he might be up for the challenge.

Bertie Ahern has also been tipped to appear on the next series of DWTS.

The former Fianna Fáil leader was hammered into 5/1 from 20/1 to take part in the dancing show last month, but following further bets, the Dubliner is now just 3/1.

Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane is another Irish star being backed to take part in the next series of Dancing with the Stars.

The football legend was punted gradually into 9/2 from 16/1, while Love Island star Maura Higgins is 13/8.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Saturday morning saw support for the true-blue star Bernard Brogan to take part in the next series of Dancing with the Stars with those odds now at 3/1 from 5/1.”

“Bertie Ahern is fancied too at 3/1 from 20/1 while Robbie Keane saw support last month and remains 9/2 all the way from 16/1.

“If all three were to take part it would make some great viewing and it’s a market we are seeing plenty of support in during this pandemic.”