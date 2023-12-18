Benny Blanco gushes over girlfriend Selena Gomez in new video: ‘She’s perfect’

Benny Blanco has gushed over his new girlfriend Selena Gomez, in a new Instagram video.

Selena shocked fans last week by revealing her secret romance with the 35-year-old, who is a longtime friend and collaborator of her ex Justin Bieber.

The actress first shared the news when she commented “facts” under a post from fan account Popfactions that said, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

In a cookery video shared with his 1.1million Instagram followers, the music producer cooked up some crab cakes alongside Chef Olivia Tiedemann.

During their cookery session, Olivia can be heard saying: “We’ve all heard the news you have a super hot girlfriend.”

To which Benny replied: “We’re not talking about that”, before admitting: “She’s perfect!”

The chef then revealed that she was a “big stan” of the couple.

This comes after the songstress proceeded to defend her relationship with Benny, after fans started questioning their romance.

In one comment on Instagram, Selena gushed that Benny is her “absolute everything,” and claimed he is “the best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in one comment, before replying to one fan: “then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

To another user, Selena insisted: “lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

In a fourth comment, the 31-year-old also told fans: “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.”

Selena then fired back at another user: “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [m]y life at all.”

Amid her flurry of Instagram comments, the singer then posted a picture of her cuddled up to a man who appears to be Benny on her Instagram Story.

Selena recently worked with Benny on her latest song release, Single Soon.

In July, the famed music producer was also present at her 31st birthday party.

Earlier this year, Selena was linked to The Chansmokers star Drew Taggart, after they were spotted holding hands in January.

She also dated The Weeknd from January to October 2017, and was famously in an off-relationship with Justin Bieber for eight years.

They split for the final time in March 2018, just months before he married his now-wife Hailey Bieber.