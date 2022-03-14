Benedict Cumberbatch hopes to take Ukrainian refugees into his home: ‘Everyone needs to do as much as they can’

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed he hopes to take Ukrainian refugees into his home.

Amid Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, the actor stepped out at the 2022 BAFTAs on Sunday evening wearing a small pin featuring the colours of the war-torn country’s flag.

The 45-year-old told Sky News outside London’s Royal Albert Hall: “It is a really shocking time to be a European two and a half hours flight away from Ukraine, and it’s something that hangs over us.”

Benedict Cumberbatch with wife Sophie Hunter at the #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/OaBtLPyXpA — mcu content (@mcucomfort) March 13, 2022

“This is what I’m trying to do to show that I’m standing side-by-side with my brothers and sisters who are going through this,” he continued.

“We all need … to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering.”

“Everyone needs to do as much as they can … there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself,” Benedict added.

"We have brothers and sisters who are suffering" in Ukraine, says Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor adds he hopes to be part of the government's new humanitarian scheme to host Ukrainian refugees. Latest from Ukraine: https://t.co/ITInuNzhtW 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/EbicOWzwL6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 13, 2022

It’s understood that over 2.5million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

On Sunday, Goss.ie launched a huge giveaway to raise funds for Ukraine via UNICEF’s crisis appeal.

UNICEF is appealing for $349 million to provide critical life-saving support for children and their families – including $276 million to respond to immediate needs within Ukraine, and $73 million for humanitarian needs in neighbouring countries.

This funding will help to support over 3.5 million people, including 2.2 million children.