The US actor was 92

Ben Stiller reveals his father has died in emotional post

Ben Stiller has revealed that his father, Jerry Stiller, has died in an emotional post.

The Seinfeld star passed away aged 92 of natural causes.

Ben, 54, confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement on social media.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben penned.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years.”

“He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” he added.

Jerry had starred in various television shows, including George Costanzas’ father Frank in Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner in the comedy series The King Of Queens.

The Brooklyn native also appeared alongside his A-lister son in films such as Zoolander and Zoolander 2, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit and The Heartbreak Kid.

He was happily married to Anne Meara for 62 years before she died in 2015.

Jerry and Ben even worked together on some movies, including roles in The Heartbreak Kid, Zoolander, Heavyweights, and Hot Pursuit.

Before his wife’s death, Jerry had revealed Ben would always invite his parents onto the set of his movies.

“We go, and it’s a wonderful moment for Anne and myself to watch Ben shooting a movie,” he said.

“He’s really good at it. I don’t give him advice. I can’t say a word. He knows more about film than I could ever begin to think I knew. He never says, ‘Dad, what did you think of that?’

“The only thing I’d ever take credit for is, when he was 10 years old, I gave him a Fuji Super 8 camera.”

