Ben Foden’s wife Jackie shares sweet video of rugby star and their newborn daughter

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie has shared an sweet new video of the rugby star and their newborn daughter.
The couple welcomed a baby girl called Farrah back in May, via an emergency C-section.
Taking to Instagram, Jackie posted the adorable footage of Ben and Farrah lying in bed together as they watched a movie.
“We read that infants watching TV is detrimental to their language development,” she wrote on the post.
“But Farrah’s super into monuments men, and George Clooney in particular, so idk what to do here,” she added.
Throughout the video, Ben supported his baby daughter’s head as she watched the screen intently.
Last month, Jackie paid tribute to her husband on Father’s Day when she posted an image of him and their daughter.
The New Yorker claimed that he had suffered two career-changing injuries after looking after his two children with Una Healy.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father’s Day to this sweetest human on the planet. You are Farrahs favorite parent, hands down, her safe space, and mine too for that matter. You are the best most loving father, you’ve sacrificed so much for all your babies. You are so strong, you are so steady, you never complain, you are always so positive, and such a rock for all of us. You are the best father and no one deserves to be recognized today more than you honey. You are so loved @ben_foden
The couple tied the knot in August just two weeks after they started seriously dating.
The rugby player was previously married to Una for six years before they parted ways in 2018
View this post on Instagram
