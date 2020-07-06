Ben Foden’s wife Jackie shares sweet video of rugby star and their newborn daughter

The couple welcomed their first child back in May

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie shares sweet video of rugby star and their...

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie has shared an sweet new video of the rugby star and their newborn daughter.

The couple welcomed a baby girl called Farrah back in May, via an emergency C-section.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie posted the adorable footage of Ben and Farrah lying in bed together as they watched a movie.

“We read that infants watching TV is detrimental to their language development,” she wrote on the post.

“But Farrah’s super into monuments men, and George Clooney in particular, so idk what to do here,” she added.

Throughout the video, Ben supported his baby daughter’s head as she watched the screen intently.

Last month, Jackie paid tribute to her husband on Father’s Day when she posted an image of him and their daughter.

The New Yorker claimed that he had suffered two career-changing injuries after looking after his two children with Una Healy.

The couple tied the knot in August just two weeks after they started seriously dating.

The rugby player was previously married to Una for six years before they parted ways in 2018

