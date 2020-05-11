Ben Foden’s pregnant wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith shares their VERY flirty first texts

The couple are expecting their first child together

Ben Foden’s pregnant wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith has shared their very firsts texts to each other – and they are flirtatious to say the least.

After knowing each other for just a year, the couple are already married and expecting their first child together.

Jackie took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of their sizzling messages to mark one year since they first started speaking.

“On this day one year ago this Rico suave slid into my DMS and never slid out….,” she wrote on the post.

“And has since made me the happiest person I never even imagined could be possible.”

“I love you more than words can express @ben_foden.”

The flirtatious correspondence started when Ben revealed to Jackie that their mutual friend gave him her number.

“Hey Jackie, I hope you’re expecting this message otherwise it will seem very out of the blue,” Ben’s message read.

“Our good friend Abra whom I haven’t seen for nearly 13 years passed your number on – acting as Cilla Black (British humour there) anyway I thought’s I’d say hi and see how your week is going? Ben x,” he wrote.

“Hey Ben, yes abs told me about you haha. You added me on insta right? You’re hot. What are u doing this week,” Jackie responded.

The 34-year-old then admitted that he had “a good insta stalk” before he messaged the American entrepreneur.

The couple tied the knot in August just two weeks after they started seriously dating.

The rugby player was previously married to The Saturday’s singer Una Healy and they share two children together.

