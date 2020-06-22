Ben Foden’s new wife Jackie claims he had TWO ‘devastating’ injuries after taking care of his children with Una Healy

The rugby star also has a son and daughter with his ex-wife Una Healy

Ben Foden’s new wife Jackie claims he had TWO ‘devastating’ injuries after...

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie Smith Foden, has praised her husband in a tribute to the sports star on Father’s Day.

The couple celebrated the occasion for the first time with their new daughter Farrah.

In an Instagram post the New Yorker shared a sweet photo of Ben and their newborn girl, and as she called the rugby star the “most loving father”, she also claimed he had suffered two career-changing injuries after looking after his two children with Una Healy.

“Happy Father’s Day to this sweetest human on the planet. You are Farrahs favorite parent, hands down, her safe space, and mine too for that matter,” she wrote.

“You are the best most loving father, you’ve sacrificed so much for all your babies (this man had not one, but TWO devastating injuries after taking care of his babies all night long and never sleeping, taking such a toll on his career, and he’s still kicking ass through the nights now with Farrah, so i can sleep, always happily taking such a load off for me).

“You are so strong, you are so steady, you never complain, you are always so positive, and such a rock for all of us. You are the best father and no one deserves to be recognized today more than you honey. You are so loved @ben_foden,” she ended the post.

It comes just weeks after Jackie slammed Una Healy’s fans as “Una worshippers”, for questioning why Ben hasn’t been home to the UK to see his children Tadgh and Aoife Belle.

“To be clear, Ben is f ***** g suffering from not being able to fly back to see his children. They were supposed to be with us in April, but the flights were canceled,” she wrote in a lengthly statement.

“We are waiting and checking EVERY DAY for updates on flights between the United States and England. We hope to have them all summer.

“He made a mistake! Jackie also defended Ben as a “good father” after admitting to having cheated on Una with publicist Becky Milne, insisting that he made “a mistake f ***** g”

“This pandemic forced us to separate. The only thing I ever saw Ben was on a missing Tadhg video.

“Ben talks to the kids EVERYDAY via. Facetime. We spend hours almost everyday playing with their virtual reality apps with them, like Roblox. What we can do, we do, we try.”

“These fanatical worshipers of Una are literally the worst hateful people I have ever met. Ben made a f ***** error. Move over a ** hole.

‘He is a good man. He’s a loving father,” she said at the time.

