Ben Foden shares sweet video with newborn daughter – after responding to backlash over social media posts

Ben Foden has shared a sweet video with his newborn daughter, after responding to backlash over his social media posts.

The 34-year-old welcomed his first child, Farrah, with wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith last week.

Taking to Instagram, Ben doted over his new daughter as he posted a clip of the pair.

“Peek a boo,” he wrote over the video as he showcased Farrah’s face.

The rugby star wrapped their baby girl in his top so that she could be close to his chest, which allows her to hear her father’s heartbeat.

Ben shared the sweet video after he defended sharing intimate videos of Jackie in hospital last week.

After listening to our podcast The Gosscast, which discussed the controversy surrounding his social media posts, Ben told Goss.ie that he filmed his wife getting an enema before she was induced – because they both found it “hilarious”.

“Hey ladies came across a snippet of your podcast and can shed some light – firstly the videos I posted weren’t of Jackie in labour the first was her having an enema which we both found hilarious and the second was her just having an IV put in she wasn’t induced till after,” he wrote.

Ben also explained why Jackie decided to share a graphic video of her C-section.

“And secondly the reason for her graphic video (you couldn’t see too much) of the procedure is because it’s was her stepdad and mother doing the C section and she was immensely proud and grateful for them being there. 🤷🏻‍♂️😎,” he added.

We talk Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic labour, Kylie and Drake rumours, plus Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement on this week’s #Gosscasthttps://t.co/aG3d7sbeYq pic.twitter.com/tyZyA0vvHQ — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) May 24, 2020

Ben and Jackie welcomed their first child last week, nine months after they tied the knot in Massachusetts – after just two weeks of dating.

They got married one year after Ben split from his wife of six years Una Healy, who he shares two kids with.

