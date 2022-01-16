Ben Foden says ‘time has been the biggest healer’ in his relationship with ex-wife Una Healy

Ben Foden has insisted his relationship with his ex-wife Una Healy is better than ever.

The rugby player split from the Saturdays star in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he was unfaithful.

Just one year later, Ben married his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks of dating, and the couple welcomed their first child together the following year.

Ben, who shares two children with Una, admitted he put the Irish singer through “stressful times”, but said he is glad their relationship is “getting back on track”. Speaking at the Virgin Media Television Spring launch, the 36-year-old said: “I knew that time would be the biggest healer, like with anything in the world, you just need time to reflect and take a breathe.” “Una’s a smart woman, and she can be disappointed in me but she knows that we have two kids together, and our main job as human beings on this planet now is to raise them and hopefully turn them into beautiful people when they get older.” “She knows I have responsibility in that being their dad, and she has a responsibility in that being their mum.” “To be honest, the way things happened and the things that I put Una through were pretty stressful at times, I’d be a brave man to say I knew that it would happen like this, but I’m happy that things are getting back on track,” he continued. “I’m happy that Una is happy. She’s happy in work, she’s happy in Ireland with her family, she’s happy in her life as well, which is always great.” Ben also revealed he and Una have spoke to their 9-year-old daughter Aoife Belle and six-year-old son Tadhg about why they split.

The father-of-three said: “I’ve sat down with the kids and talked to them about why mummy and daddy aren’t together anymore so they have an understanding of it… They do ask difficult questions, and we try to answer them as best as possible.”

Speaking about co-parenting, Ben admitted: “It was difficult to begin with, just to find out where everyone slotted in, and obviously how everything happened so fast with Jackie and I. But overtime, it just seems like we’re getting better and better.”

“Una and my relationship is getting better, Jackie’s relationship as well. I’ve always said about Una she’s a great parent, a great mum to the kids. They’re always in a loving environment, they’re really excelling in terms of academics and sport, and going to school and being sociable.”

“Everyone’s always saying what great kids they are in whatever environment we bring them into. That’s the main thing, that they’re healthy and happy, whether they’re with Una or myself. We try to create that environment for them.”

Ben will make his Dancing On Ice debut next Sunday, January 23rd at 6:30pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.