Ben Foden opens up about his relationship with his ex-wife Una Healy

Ben Foden has opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife Una Healy.

The rugby player split from the Saturdays star in July 2018 after six years of marriage, amid claims he was unfaithful.

The former couple share two children – Aoife Belle (9) and Tadhg (6).

Just one year after his split from Una, Ben married Jackie Belanoff Smith after just two weeks of dating – and the couple welcomed a daughter named Farrah last May.

Speaking to OK! Magazine from his home in the US, Ben admitted he was “proud” of his blended family, and praised Una for being a “great mother” to their two children.

The 35-year-old said: “Una and I have come a long way since our divorce. Our main priority is raising two healthy and loved children. Una’s always been a great mum.”

“I’m trying to be as hands on as I can, but I am obviously over here with Jackie. We wanted to start a family which obviously happened really quickly and people questioned it. But Jackie came into my life when I really needed her.”

“We have something really beautiful here. Now we have little Faffs to cement that and she’s been nothing but a dream,” he added.

“Before I met Jackie, they were probably the darkest six months of my life in terms of going through a divorce, not seeing my children and negative press. Jackie saved me. She gave me structure and finally something to be happy about.”

Opening up about their plans to have more children, Jackie told the publication: “We might have another baby next year.”

“The first pregnancy was really hard on me. I remember breaking down to Ben one night because I was so exhausted. Then we had to induce at 37 weeks which turned into a C-section. It was brutal.”

“I’m 36 now, I’d love to have another kid because after having Farrah I see it’s the reason I was put on this planet,” she said.

Ben added: “It’s a conversation we constantly have.”