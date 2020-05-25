Ben Foden explains WHY he shared a video of wife Jackie going into labour

Ben Foden has explained why he shared a video of the birth of his new baby girl Farrah.

The rugby star welcomed his first child with wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith last week, and the pair both uploaded a graphic video of what seemed to be her C-section.

However, after listening to our podcast The Gosscast, which discussed the footage, Ben told Goss.ie that the video was actually of Jackie getting an enema, which is when liquid or gas is injected into the rectum, which he said they both “found hilarious”.

“Hey ladies came across a snippet of your podcast and can shed some light – firstly the videos I posted weren’t of Jackie in labour the first was her having an enema which we both found hilarious and the second was her just having an IV put in she wasn’t induced till after,” he explained.

The X Factor: Celebrity star added that “you couldn’t see too much” of what was going on in the video, and said it was actually Jackie’s mother and step dad who did the C section itself.



“And secondly the reason for her graphic video (you couldn’t see too much) of the procedure is because it’s was her step dad and mother doing the C section and she was immensely proud and grateful for them being there. 🤷🏻‍♂️😎,” he added.

The comments come after Jackie released a lengthly statement on her Instagram, hitting out at the media for suggesting she could have been pregnant at the time of their wedding last year.

The couple wed after just two weeks of dating.

