Ben Foden becomes the first celebrity to leave this year’s Dancing On Ice

Ben Foden has become the first celebrity to leave this year’s Dancing On Ice.

The rugby star made his skating debut on Sunday night’s show alongside his pro partner Robin Johnstone, and they faced presenter Ria Hebden and her partner Lukasz Rozycki in the skate-off.

The judges chose to save Ria and Lukasz, sending Ben and Ria home.

Love Island star Liberty Poole, Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan Gascoigne, The Vamps singer Connor Ball and Paralympian Stef Reid also skated on Sunday night’s show.

The show continues next Sunday from 6:30pm on Virgin Media One.