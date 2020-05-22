Ben Foden and wife Jackie welcome baby girl early – after suffering ‘complications’

Ben Foden and wife Jackie welcome baby girl early – after suffering...

Ben Foden has become a father for the fourth time – welcoming a baby girl with his new wife Jackie.

The rugby star and his American wife welcomed a baby girl called Farrah, via an emergency C-section.

Taking to Instagram Jackie shared the first photos of their baby girl, and included a very graphic video of the birth.

“Farrah Abra Foden, 5/20/2020, 6lbs 12oz, 19.5 inches of pure adorable alien old man cuteness We love you so much little one,” she wrote.

The new mum also explained that she was forced to welcome their newborn earlier than planned, after developing complications and admitted Ben hasn’t even held their child since the emergency labour.

“Ben hasn’t even seen her since the ER c-section”, explaining it’s due to current coronavirus restrictions.

She then revealed she had developed “cholestatis” and she had to be induced at 37 weeks.

Jackie then explained Farrah is now in NICU and she’s been getting to see her every three hours.