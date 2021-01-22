Ben Affleck’s brother Casey responds to speculation HE dumped that poster of Ana de Armas

A life-size poster of the actress was dumped outside Ben's home this week

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey responds to speculation HE dumped that poster of...

Casey Affleck has responded to speculation he was the one who dumped that poster of Ana de Armas outside his brother’s home this week.

Ben Affleck’s split from the actress was reported on Monday, less than one year after they started dating in early 2020.

Just hours after their split hit headlines, MailOnline published photos of a cardboard cut-out of Ana being shoved in the bins outside Ben’s house in Brentwood.

The person who dumped the poster had his face covered, leading fans to speculate it was Casey who did the deed.

ben affleck getting casey affleck to throwout a life-sized cutout of ana de armas after their breakup is the funniest hollywood thing to ever happen https://t.co/AS7hhI9OLN — vince (@lauharrier) January 19, 2021

However, the actor has since confirmed it wasn’t him in the photos.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 45-year-old said: “No, that’s not me.”

“A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something.”

“And then I couldn’t think of one and a joke didn’t seem appropriate. And I don’t have Twitter so that wasn’t going to work. But it definitely wasn’t me.”

Speaking about his brother’s rumoured break-up, Casey added: “I can’t even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to.”

“The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships. I wouldn’t know because I’ve been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it’s been challenging to relationships.”

“And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”

“I think she’s a catch in every way. And I’ll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don’t think he’ll have any problems. My advice to them would be like, ‘Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you’re single.'”