Ben Affleck responds to claim he DMed Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan on dating app

Ben Affleck has responded to a claim he once DMed Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan on celebrity dating app Raya.

The actor has denied he matched with the Netflix reality star, prior to rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez last year.

Emma claimed she was messaging Ben on the app during a conversation with her co-star Chrishell Stause on the fifth episode of Selling Sunset’s fifth season.

The real estate agent said: “He may or may not have been texting me…”

Emma claimed Ben used a “very sweet” opening pickup line, and asked her to grab coffee “a few times”.

The 30-year-old also alleged they were messaging “right before” he rekindled his romance with J-Lo in 2021.

Despite Emma’s claims, a rep for Ben has insisted he hasn’t been on Raya in years.

His representative told PEOPLE: “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.”

Just last year, the actor went viral on social media after TikTok user Nivine Jay recalled the time she unmatched with Ben on Raya as she thought his profile was fake.

She captioned the video: “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he send me a video on Instagram.”

The TikTok then cut to a video Ben sent her, in which he said: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!”

Raya, which launched in 2015, has been described as an “exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries”.

To join the app you must be referred by an existing member, and your application must be accepted by a “membership committee”.