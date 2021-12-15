Ad
Ben Affleck comes under fire over harsh comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Kendra Becker | Editor
Ben Affleck has come under fire on social media for making harsh comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The 49-year-old appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week, where he admitted he would probably still be drinking if he hadn’t separated from his ex-wife.

The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three kids together – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Ben and Jennifer share three kids together

The actor, who has gone to rehab for alcohol addiction in the past, claimed he started drinking heavily because he felt “trapped” in their marriage.

Ben said he’d “probably still be drinking” if they stayed together, and admitted: “It’s part of why I started drinking… because I was trapped.”

“I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Explaining why they eventually decided to call it quits, Ben said: “The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision… We grew apart.”

“We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried.”

“We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.”

It’s safe to say Ben’s comments have ruffled a lot of feathers, as many have slammed the actor for blaming his alcoholism on his marriage to Jennifer.

Since finalising his divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018, Ben has reunited with his former flame Jennifer Lopez.

J-Lo and Ben, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

The couple rekindled their romance in May, after J-Lo split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

