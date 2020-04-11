Ben Affleck announces virtual celebrity poker game to raise money for charity

Ben Affleck has teamed up with Feeding America to launch a virtual celebrity poker tournament, which will help raise vital funds for the charity.

Taking place on Saturday, a host of famous faces will take part in a stay-at-home poker tournament, which will be live streamed on Twitch.

The a-list participants include Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Tobey MaGuire, Adam Levine, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Jon Hamm, and Matt Damon.

Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces as we face off in a friendly online poker tournament. Watch live tomorrow from 11am PT. 100% of proceeds benefit Feeding America. pic.twitter.com/im3cuWYsCD — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) April 10, 2020

The game of the night will be Texas hold ’em, hosted by two professional poker commentators, Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar.

The tournament will be available to watch live on Twitch from 7pm this evening, Irish time.

100% of the money raised will go to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organisation in the U.S. – which provides meals to over 40 million people a year.

The charity needs donations now more than ever, due to the coronavirus pandemic.