Ben Affleck announces virtual celebrity poker game to raise money for charity

A host of famous faces are getting involved

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Jeff Spicer/Future Image/WENN.com

Ben Affleck has teamed up with Feeding America to launch a virtual celebrity poker tournament, which will help raise vital funds for the charity.

Taking place on Saturday, a host of famous faces will take part in a stay-at-home poker tournament, which will be live streamed on Twitch.

The a-list participants include Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Tobey MaGuire, Adam Levine, Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Jon Hamm, and Matt Damon.

The game of the night will be Texas hold ’em, hosted by two professional poker commentators, Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar.

The tournament will be available to watch live on Twitch from 7pm this evening, Irish time.

100% of the money raised will go to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organisation in the U.S. – which provides meals to over 40 million people a year.

The charity needs donations now more than ever, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

