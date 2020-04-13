Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Ana De Armas spotted arm-in-arm on Easter Sunday

The couple look very loved up

Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Ana De Armas spotted arm-in-arm on Easter...

Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Ana De Armas looked very loved-up during the Easter holiday weekend.

The couple were spotted going for a walk near his Los Angeles home.

Ben, 47, and Ana, 31, were pictured taking his two dogs for a walk, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

The pair are currently under strict rules to stay home, due to the LA ‘stay at home’ order, which has now been extended to May 15th.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck walk their dogs outside instead of praying for the pandemic to go away on Easter Sunday. (April 12, 2020) pic.twitter.com/JAc6trnepj — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) April 12, 2020

It comes just one day after Ben hosted a charity poker night, where he raised $2 million for US charity Feeding America.

During the week a local had shared a video of Ana’s “new daily life”, which showed paparazzi waiting outside Ben’s house to catch a glimpse of the new couple.

Ana De Armas, Welcome to the daily Life of Ben Affleck. Ben Affleck have been photographed every week, EVERY WEEK since the premier of CHASING AMY in 1997. pic.twitter.com/ovHCYEEaFA — Television & Movies 🎥🎬🎞️ (@tvs_movies) April 5, 2020

