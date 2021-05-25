Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ‘spotted kissing’ in Miami

Rumours are rife the former couple are back together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted kissing in Miami, according to a new report.

The former couple, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

17 years after their break up, Jennifer and Ben recently took a trip to Montana together, sparking rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

In Touch has since reported that Jennifer and Ben enjoyed a gym date at Anatomy Miami Beach on Monday, where they were allegedly seen sharing a kiss.

An eyewitness said the Hollywood stars “were clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago”.

“They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets,” the onlooker claimed.

Jennifer and Ben’s reunion comes just weeks after the actress split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, after almost four years together.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement concluded.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.