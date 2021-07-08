Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ‘fully committed’ to spending the ‘rest of their lives together’

The couple rekindled their romance in May

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly “fully committed” to spending the “rest of their lives together”.

The couple rekindled their romance back in May – 17 years after they called off their engagement.

An insider has since told Us Weekly: “The past few months have been a real whirlwind. They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota.”

“They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together,” the source continued.

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months.”

“As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about.”

The insider added: “There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around.”

Jennifer and Ben, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

17 years after their break up, the 51-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor rekindled their romance in May – just weeks after J.Lo confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez.

The couple called it quits in April, after almost four years together.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement concluded.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.