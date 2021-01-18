Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas split

The couple's relationship is said to have been "complicated"

Hollywood it couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split after nearly a year of dating.

The couple sparked romance rumours at the beginning of 2020 and became one of the most photographed couples of the year.

The actors met while filming their upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told PEOPLE magazine.

“She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” another source close to Ben added.

“They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home.”

“They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Ben, 48, and Ana, 32, set the rumour mill into overdrive back in March of last year, when they were photographer together in Cuba, where the actress is from.

They were then spotted in Costa Rica before returning to Los Angeles. After their loved-up vacations the pair were photographed going for walks by Ben’s house and Ana frequently shared photos of the pair on her Instagram page.