Below Deck star Camille Lamb drops HUGE hint she’s set to appear on Love Island

Below Deck star Camille Lamb has dropped a HUGE hint she’s set to appear on Love Island.

The UK version of the popular dating show is set to return to our screens on Monday, June 5th – with host Maya Jama at the helm.

The US version of the show will also return this summer, but a release date has not yet been revealed.

Ahead of the 2023 summer series, Camille took to Instagram to share a cryptic post – teasing a potential appearance on the show.

Alongside a photo of her texting, the blonde beauty wrote: “i got a text!!!” 📲🌴🤔🌺🪼”

Camille’s post has sent fans into a frenzy, with one commenting: “YOURE GOING ON LOVE ISLAND.”

A second wrote: “Umm F*CK YES. This is the exact show you need to go on!!!”, and a third penned: “I need to see you on this show 🙌”

Camille joined Below Deck in season 10, which was filled with drama. The reality star found herself in a love triangle with her co-stars Ben Willoughby and Leigh-Ann Smith, and was also famously fired by Captain Sandy Yawn. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Willoughby (@wanderingwilloughby)