Bella Hadid’s public support of Irish political party sparks hilarious reaction on social media

Kendra Becker | Editor
Bella Hadid has shared her support for Irish political party, People Before Profit, on social media.

The supermodel surprised Irish fans this week when she re-shared a post from PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett to her Instagram Story, alongside the hashtag #peoplebeforeprofit.

The 25-year-old also followed the politician on Instagram, making him one of just 727 accounts she follows on the platform.

The post Bella shared, which was originally posted on January 18, claimed the Irish government funding for horse racing was €88m, while funding for domestic violence refugees was €30m.

The full post read: “Did you know the government gives more money to the horse and greyhound racing industry than to domestic violence refuges?

“The Istanbul Convention on combatting domestic violence and violence called for one refuge for every 10,000 of population. In total Ireland is only providing 29% of the Istanbul Target. 2,159 requests could not be met in 2020. And the government want us to believe they care about women’s safety?”

Bella’s public support of PBP is definitely one of the most random things that happened this week, and it’s sparked plenty of hilarious reactions and memes on Twitter.

