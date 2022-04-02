Bella Hadid’s public support of Irish political party sparks hilarious reaction on social media

Bella Hadid has shared her support for Irish political party, People Before Profit, on social media.

The supermodel surprised Irish fans this week when she re-shared a post from PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett to her Instagram Story, alongside the hashtag #peoplebeforeprofit.

The 25-year-old also followed the politician on Instagram, making him one of just 727 accounts she follows on the platform.

The post Bella shared, which was originally posted on January 18, claimed the Irish government funding for horse racing was €88m, while funding for domestic violence refugees was €30m.

The full post read: “Did you know the government gives more money to the horse and greyhound racing industry than to domestic violence refuges?

“The Istanbul Convention on combatting domestic violence and violence called for one refuge for every 10,000 of population. In total Ireland is only providing 29% of the Istanbul Target. 2,159 requests could not be met in 2020. And the government want us to believe they care about women’s safety?”

Bella’s public support of PBP is definitely one of the most random things that happened this week, and it’s sparked plenty of hilarious reactions and memes on Twitter.

I go out for the night and Bella Hadid has joined People Before Profit can I not leave yous alone for 5 minutes — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 1, 2022

bella hadid sharing a people before profit meme has replaced emily ratajkowski sponsoring the bantry basketball u14 team as the most random irish interaction with an international model — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) April 1, 2022

If you were working the People Before Profit press office today and got a call asking for comment on Bella Hadid’s Instagram story, how many times would you refresh her page before convincing yourself it’s not an April Fool’s joke — Fiona Daly (@FionaSDaly) April 1, 2022

Did anyone have Bella Hadid being a People Before Profit supporter on their 2022 bingo cards because I fucking didn’t hahahahahahahah — Anna (@annaafrazer) April 1, 2022

bella hadid sharing a people before profit post (irish political party) is a crossover i never knew i needed pic.twitter.com/xD55xJK8nO — dill 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@cryohhh) April 1, 2022

Who had “Bella Hadid becomes a member of People before Profit” on their 2022 bingo Card. pic.twitter.com/H5myQOPj27 — Aaron (@aaron_048) March 31, 2022

I just can’t believe Bella hadid shared a people before profit Instagram post 😂😂😂 what a time to be alive — Shan:) (@ShanCroke) March 31, 2022