Beatles biopic star Harris Dickinson ‘engaged’ to singer girlfriend Rose Gray

Beatles biopic star Harris Dickinson is reportedly “engaged” to singer girlfriend Rose Gray.

The pair have been together for years, and are childhood sweethearts who met at school.

The pair’s careers are both taking off at the moment, with Harris set to appear alongside Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn in the upcoming Beatles biopics and Rose also just released her debut album, Louder, Please.

Harris Dickinson and Rose Gray

A source told The Sun: “Harris has been with Rose for years and years. For everyone that knows them it was a matter of when, not if, they would get engaged. He popped the question a while back and they’re both over the moon.”

“They aren’t planning on rushing down the aisle straight away but it’s exciting for them both. They are each other’s biggest fans and it’s like they were made for each other.”

The Sun also reported that Rose has been seen recently wearing a ring on THAT finger.

Harris Dickinson and Rose Gray

The pair live together in East London and co-parent a shorthair cat named Misty Blue.

The actor previously spoke about their relationship, after he directed music videos for the singer in 2019 and 2013.

He said: “We’re so close that we can just be very direct. And I think she was the same with me, where if I had a crap idea, she’d say, ‘No, we’re not doing that.’”

She added: “Harris brought an element of chaos and rawness that I’ve never had before in a video. I was able to lose myself completely. I love a pop girlie video, but Harris brought the cinema.”

